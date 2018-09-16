A woman is expected to recover after she was shot inside of a car in Fort Bend County.
Investigators say the woman was in a car with another person driving down Westheimer when she was shot in the torso.
According to authorities, someone in another vehicle opened fire that injured the woman.
At this time, investigators are not releasing any details on where the shooting happened or if they have any idea who did it.
