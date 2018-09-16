Woman seeks help at nearby Kroger after being shot in Fort Bend County

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman is expected to recover after she was shot inside of a car in Fort Bend County.

Investigators say the woman was in a car with another person driving down Westheimer when she was shot in the torso.

According to authorities, someone in another vehicle opened fire that injured the woman.

At this time, investigators are not releasing any details on where the shooting happened or if they have any idea who did it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman shotshootingFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family of 62-pound Montgomery Co. boy says he wasn't abused
Deputies say speeding driver is to blame for innocent man's death
Taco Bell worker fired for refusing service to English speakers
Arrested US Border Patrol agent is a 'serial killer': Sheriff
Tailgating on a budget: Making creative snacks for under $50
Missouri City orders more spray days to kill mosquitoes
Beyoncé and Jay-Z bring out a crowd and traffic near NRG Stadium
M&M ready to unveil Mexican jalapeno peanut candy
Show More
11-year-old heart transplant recipient who met Drake back home
HEADS UP: FEMA sending Presidential Alert test to your phone
Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
Firefighters pray after mom and baby found dead during Florence
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
More News