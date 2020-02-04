Pickup truck slams into 2 apartment homes after crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The driver of a pickup truck was sent to the hospital after crashing into an apartment building in southwest Houston.It happened around 5:10 p.m. on Monday at The Reserve at Westwood Apartments on Bissonnet near W Sam Houston Parkway.Harris County Precinct 5 deputies say the driver was involved in a crash when he or she went off the road, through a fence and crashed into two lower-level apartment homes.Investigators say no one was inside the homes.The driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries.An ABC13 viewer sent cell phone video of the scene moments after the crash happened. The crash remains under investigation.