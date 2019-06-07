Driver killed, 3 injured in crash in Fort Bend Co.

Major crash: 5000 Ransom Rd. The crash involves a fatality so the road will be closed for an extended period. Use Williams Way as an alternate. #HouTraffic pic.twitter.com/uoPGJHMDob — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) June 7, 2019

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Fort Bend Co.Deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 21000 block of the Southwest Freeway around 3:50 a.m.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office told ABC13 that the driver of the vehicle lost control and ran into the side rail of the roadway.The driver was killed and three other people were transported to the hospital in serious condition.