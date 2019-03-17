Driver hits pedestrian after reportedly street racing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating the scene of a crash after a pedestrian was hit by a car at about 5 a.m. in the 10111 block of Houston Oaks in northwest Harris County.The alleged driver was in a red vehicle.Police say it's too early to tell the cause of the crash, however it looks like racing may have contributed to the accident. Investigators say the pedestrian was standing outside when he was struck.There have been no arrests made so far.The victim has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.