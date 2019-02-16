Truck driver possibly trying to abduct 11-year-old boy caught on camera

Home security video captured a driver slowing down and getting out of the car as he called for 11-year-old Rome Rivera to get inside his truck.

HARRIS COUNTY (KTRK) --
A northwest Harris County mother wants to identify the truck driver she thinks tried to abduct her 11-year-old son.

Home security video shows the truck driver slowing down in front of Christie Rivera's house.

The driver stops and calls out to her son, Rome. Then, according to Rome, the man opened his door and yelled for him to get in the truck.

Rome immediately ran into the house and locked the doors.

Christie called authorities and posted images of the truck on social media to find out who he is and what he wanted.

"I don't know what his intentions were," Christie said. "Maybe he was just trying to scare my child. He succeeded in that. But maybe he didn't. Maybe his intentions were to take him."

Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman told ABC13 that there is an investigation into identifying the driver and what his intentions were.
