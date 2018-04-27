DRAMATIC VIDEO: Officer fires through windshield, killing suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

Louisville Police officer fires through windshield at suspect (KTRK)

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KTRK) --
A robbery suspect fleeing from officers in Louisville was shot and killed by police, with one of them shooting through his patrol car windshield.

Body cameras captured dramatic video of one officer firing several shots through his windshield as he approached the suspect and another officer firing more than 15 times at the armed suspect.

Police Chief Steve Conrad said the suspect and officers exchanged gunfire, and the suspect was hit.
Demonjhea Jordan, 21, was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital where he later died.

Police have not identified the officers, but said they were not injured.

They were placed on administrative reassignment during an investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldpolice shootingcaught on cameraofficer involved shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Houston ABC13 weather icon Ed Brandon has died
TV weather icon Ed Brandon remembered by friends at ABC13
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
More News