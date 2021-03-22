Arts & Entertainment

Dr. Anthony Fauci to star in new children's book

The United State's top immunologist will soon be the focus of a children's book.

The Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Athony Fauci, is going to be the subject of an inspirational book that's coming out this summer.

Most recently, Fauci has lead America's battle against COVID-19, but he achieved national recognition back in the 1980s for his research into HIV/AIDS.

Publisher Simon and Schuster said the book will be titled "Doctor Fauci: How a boy from Brooklyn became America's doctor."

SEE ALSO: Morehead Planetarium publishes children's book about man who trained NASA astronauts

The author, Kate Messner, said she was inspired by what she calls Fauci's "determined curiosity."

The book is expected to go on sale by the end of June.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbookscoronavirusanthony fauci
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lineman killed when basket he was in falls 106 feet to the ground
Police searching for man accused of attempting to kidnap child
Texas Roadhouse CEO dies amid COVID-19 struggle
Hatchet man caused $20K in damages to businesses, HPD said
Suspected drunk driver slams into house, causing gas leak
Pasadena shooting suspect has history of violence with kids
Monday brings gusty winds, more clouds, & some rain
Show More
AstraZeneca says US trial shows vaccine 79% effective
Dave Ward signs lifelong fan's vintage 'Luv Ya Blue' truck
UH defeats Rutgers in 2nd round of men's NCAA tournament
Funeral services set for mom, 3 kids killed in fiery crash
Video shows dad dropping daughter, 2, as zoo elephant charges
More TOP STORIES News