1 killed in two-vehicle crash along Highway 105 near Montgomery

DPS Troopers are working the scene of a head-on cash along Highway 105 near Montgomery.

The crash happened between two trucks Wednesday morning. At least one person was killed in the crash, and a second person is in the hospital.

Photos of the crash show the impact split one of the trucks in half.

Highway 105 is expected to be closed until noon while authorities investigate the cause of the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomerycar crashfatal crash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Texans reveal dates and times for 2020 preseason games
1 woman killed, 2 injured in shooting in NE Houston
Cheerleader bitten by Copperhead while practicing
Data suggests Texas will be below COVID-19 vaccine goal
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Man wanted for super aggravated sexual assault of a child
Heat index tops 100 Wednesday, storms expected this weekend
Show More
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
21-year-old wanted for sexual abuse of a child in SE Houston
IT jobs that don't require a 4-year degree
Stranger bursts into Fort Bend home, begs owner to shoot
Dr. Peter Hotez says we need to do better at wearing masks
More TOP STORIES News