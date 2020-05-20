1 killed in two-vehicle crash along Highway 105 near Montgomery

Crash Update: Head on fatal crash involving pickup and truck. 1 deceased, 1 critical. Roadway closed - find alternate route. pic.twitter.com/66tkjJ9ekP — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) May 20, 2020

DPS Troopers are working the scene of a head-on cash along Highway 105 near Montgomery.The crash happened between two trucks Wednesday morning. At least one person was killed in the crash, and a second person is in the hospital.Photos of the crash show the impact split one of the trucks in half.Highway 105 is expected to be closed until noon while authorities investigate the cause of the crash.