DPS trooper's 3-year-old son involved in accidental shooting in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A three-year-old boy and son of a DPS trooper was involved in an accidental shooting Saturday.
Montgomery County deputies say it happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the trooper's home.
The boy was taken to Memorial Hermann hospital and is stable.
Deputies say the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.
It's unclear what led to the shooting.
