Federal jury finds former state trooper guilty of assaulting 2 women while on duty

Do you recognize this man? Authorities fear the former trooper may have victimized others. Potential additional victims are asked to contact the FBI.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston jury found a former law enforcement officer guilty of assaulting two women while on duty following a four-day trial, US Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced.

The video above is from the original report.

Lee Ray Boykin Jr., 33, was found guilty after he was accused of depriving two women of their right to bodily integrity while being a state trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to a filed criminal complaint.

He was also charged with carrying and using a firearm during a crime of violence and destruction and alteration or falsification of records in a federal investigation.

One of the complainants alleges that Boykin conducted a traffic stop on the North Freeway near an Express Inn on Aug. 7, 2020. After issuing the driver a written warning, Boykin allegedly ordered the female passenger to get in his patrol car.

He then drove the woman to a hotel parking lot located at 10700 North Freeway and threatened to take her to jail for an out-of-state warrant if she did not perform oral sex on him, according to the complaint.

The passenger allegedly feared for her life and safety and did as Boykin asked. After performing the sex act, the complaint alleges Boykin placed his hand on his weapon and ordered the woman to run.

"When he brandishes his weapon, he is basically telling them, 'I don't only control whether you go to jail or not, I can control whether you live or die', which not only gives him more power, it turns him on more," forensic psychologist Bryan Sweeney, who has served as an expert witness in serial rape trials, explained.

The investigation into the incident revealed there was a second victim, the complaint states.

On Aug. 3, 2020, Boykin allegedly pulled up behind a vehicle parked at a Texaco gas station on the North Freeway.

According to the complaint, he told the female passenger of the vehicle that she had outstanding warrants and he was taking her to a substation. He then allegedly ordered her into his vehicle and drove her to the same parking lot as the first incident.

That's when the complaint alleges Boykin "told her he knew what she did for a living and wanted some of it - meaning sex."

Fearing the officer, the woman allegedly complied with his demands and performed oral sex on him.

"They use their power to control," Sweeney said. "They use their power to make themselves feel more like a man, make them feel more in control and the rape is more about the control than it is about the sexual act itself."

During his initial appearance before a judge Wednesday, Boykin attempted to plead his case to get the judge to set bond. He said he had a wife and two children at home and that he works six days a week.

Authorities said they fear the former trooper may have victimized others. Anyone with information about potential additional victims is asked to contact the FBI at 713-693-5000.

"If you believe the reports, and it went as smoothly as it reportedly went, then it's likely it took him some time to build it up to get it to run that smoothly," Sweeney said. "I would say there is a high probability that this has happened more than twice."

ORIGINAL STORY: DPS trooper charged after allegedly sexually assaulting woman while on duty

Boykin was originally charged by the Harris County District Attorney's Office with aggravated sexual assault in August 2020 for the Aug. 7 incident.

The woman called Houston police from a nearby fast-food restaurant and reported the assault.

Boykin was booked in the Harris County Jail after a brief investigation.

The department promptly withdrew all of Boykin's authority as a commissioned officer, ordered him to surrender all department property and initiated the process to terminate his employment.

Boykin has been employed with the department for approximately four years and was assigned to the Texas Highway Patrol office in Katy.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 4, 2023.