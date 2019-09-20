Dozens rescued from flooded homes in Huffman

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Sheriff's Office officials said they've rescued everyone that wants to be rescued from flooded out homes in Huffman.People who were rescued say they didn't expect this much water to come into their neighborhood."We really didn't think it was going to happen again, I mean we were incredulous. We didn't think it would happen again," said one resident who was rescued. "I told them to come, I was like, we need to get in the boat."Deputies tell ABC13 they've rescued as many as 40 people. But before they got there, they say it was neighbors who went in to help."You couldn't get any way through there with an ATV or boat," said Brian Hand, who lives nearby and went in to rescue people.The street and bayou are one in the same. The sheriff's office says the water was as deep as 16-feet in some places.Some people decided to stay in their homes."You beg them to get out, but some of them just got back in. You don't want to leave," Jesse Mcintosh said.She and her husband, Eli, weren't going to take any chance after their home was flooded from Hurricane Harvey two years ago."The road filled up. We were like, 'no, we're out of here," Mcintosh said.Now, many people who lived here through Harvey will have to rebuild once again."You can rebuild your house but you can't rebuild your family," Mcintosh said.