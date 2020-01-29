Dozens block traffic to watch driver do donuts on US-59

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An alarming video posted on Twitter, which shows a crowd of people standing in the middle of US-59 watching a driver spin donuts, has sparked a police investigation.

It happened Saturday night on the Southwest Freeway near the Montrose bridge.

In the video, dozens of people are seen out of their vehicles and watching drivers do donuts in the middle of the road.

Police say the incident is under investigation. So far, no one has been arrested or charged.

They released a statement Tuesday saying, "What occurred this weekend is illegal, dangerous, and will not be tolerated. This incident will be thoroughly investigated and we will hold those who participated criminally responsible."

READ ALSO: Man rides hood of car to stop driver after fender bender

EMBED More News Videos

Police say Mohssine Chihani was trying to take a photo of the front license plate after a fender bender when the driver decided to take off.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentcaught on tapecarcaught on videoroad safetyfreewayinvestigationroad closurecaught on cameradriverdonuts
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cold front overnight brings chilly air to Houston Wednesday
2 children in critical condition after fatal crash
Man rides hood of car to stop driver after fender bender
Head coach Bill O'Brien adds Houston Texans GM title
Astros and manager Dusty Baker finalizing deal, report says
Kobe Bryant crash: Ring video captures audio of helicopter's final moments
ABC13 Evening News for January 28, 2020
Show More
Widow left with ruined house after explosion
Phony salesman accused of raping woman with disability
Patience gone: Harris County Harvey program head demoted
All bodies, key evidence recovered from Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site
Special election results
More TOP STORIES News