2 men ambushed at N. Houston apartment complex

North officers are at a shooting 700 W. Little York. Two males transported to the hospital are expected to survive. Assist by K9, FOX and PCT 6. 202 pic.twitter.com/RLYBqT0rAt — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 18, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men inside in a car were leaving an apartment complex when someone started shooting at them late Friday night in north Houston.Houston Police said the men were exiting through the apartment complex gate on West Little York near Banjo Street around 9:40 p.m. when someone unloaded on their car with a rifle and a pistol.The passenger side of the car had extensive damage, including a bullet hole in the front passenger window.The men sped away and crashed into another car just outside of the complex.They continued to drive down the road until their car stopped near a hotel where they asked for help.Family members took them to the hospital.Both men are expected to survive. One of the victims suffered a bullet wound in the stomach and the other was shot in the arm.Police used K-9 teams and a helicopter to find the shooters, but were unable to spot any possible suspects. Investigators found rifle and pistol casings nearby.