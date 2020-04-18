2 men ambushed at N. Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men inside in a car were leaving an apartment complex when someone started shooting at them late Friday night in north Houston.

Houston Police said the men were exiting through the apartment complex gate on West Little York near Banjo Street around 9:40 p.m. when someone unloaded on their car with a rifle and a pistol.



The passenger side of the car had extensive damage, including a bullet hole in the front passenger window.

The men sped away and crashed into another car just outside of the complex.

They continued to drive down the road until their car stopped near a hotel where they asked for help.

Family members took them to the hospital.

Both men are expected to survive. One of the victims suffered a bullet wound in the stomach and the other was shot in the arm.

Police used K-9 teams and a helicopter to find the shooters, but were unable to spot any possible suspects. Investigators found rifle and pistol casings nearby.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingdouble shooting
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
1-year-old girl dies in north Houston crash
Business owners prioritize safety and financial stability
ABC13's Morning News for April 18, 2020
Man found laying in pool of blood on Buffalo Speedway
Chauncy Glover shares journey after recovering from COVID-19
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Show More
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
New $100,000 bond set for man who was let out for $50
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
More TOP STORIES News