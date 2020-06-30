Pets & Animals

Ohio farmer puts baby donkey to sleep by singing, 'What The World Needs Now Is Love'

MARENGO, Ohio -- An Ohio farmer knows exactly what to do to get his donkey foal to fall asleep.

Dawn Fagan shared video of her husband, Dean, singing the classic Burt Bacharach tune, "What The World Needs Now Is Love," while Ivy the donkey, dozed off in his arms.

Ivy, who is just 10 days old in the video, lives in a donkey sanctuary called Jackass Junction in Marengo.

Dawn told Storyful that Ivy "loves to be rocked and sung to."

The Fagans first rescued a donkey called Mister Donker Donks. They now care for several mini-donkeys at their farm.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohiobaby animalsanimal newscute animalsu.s. & worldfarm sanctuarysleep
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. mask order expires today, extension likely
Work search requirement on pause for unemployed Texans
Houston mother attacked while unloading groceries
When you'll know if you're getting money from COVID-19 fund
Clerk kills man who opened fire at him, police say
Congress called to intervene in search for missing soldier
WWII vet celebrates 100th birthday with large car parade
Show More
Fauci warns US could see 100k coronavirus cases per day
New Whataburger menu item has fans' mouths watering
What you need to know about COVID-19 testing
Man slams car into COVID-19 testing line after being shot
Man drowns in deep end of N Harris Co. backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News