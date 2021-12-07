donations

Power couple Rich and Nancy Kinder donating $1 million to United Way's THRIVE program

HOUSTON, Texas -- Arguably Houston's most recognizable benefactors, Rich and Nancy Kinder have done it again. The billionaire couple, known for mammoth donations throughout the city, have just donated $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston, the organization announced.

According to the United Way, the Kinders' gift addresses the impact of the pandemic on the local economy, and how it has raised unemployment, drained household finances, and strained nonprofit basic needs resources.

"Lifting up the many hard-working families and individuals in our community and supporting their pathway to self-sufficiency is an effective and critically important approach," said Nancy Kinder, president and CEO of the Kinder Foundation. "We support United Way of Greater Houston's new strategic vision because we recognize the impact it can have on those seeking a sustainable quality of life."

