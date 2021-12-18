politics

Former President Donald Trump in Houston today for sit-down with Bill O'Reilly

Former President Donald Trump returns to Houston for event

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Former President Donald Trump will return to Houston on Saturday afternoon for a question and answer event at Toyota Center.

Trump is expected to sit down with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly to talk about his time as the 45th president.

But the conversation may come with some pushback.

Activists plan to hold a protest outside of the event an hour before it starts.

They say they are calling for the former president to be prosecuted, convicted and imprisoned for what they say is his role in the Jan.6 attempted coup and attack on Congress.

At last check, tickets are still available for the 3 p.m. event.

