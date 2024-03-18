Trump says Liz Cheney, other Jan. 6 committee members should be jailed

Former President Donald Trump is on the defensive for comments he made on the campaign trail this weekend.

Former President Donald Trump is calling for former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and other members of the House committee that had investigated Jan. 6 to be jailed.

On social media, he also questioned whether one of his former White House aides, Cassidy Hutchinson, will be prosecuted because part of her testimony to the committee had been disputed.

"She should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee," Trump wrote about Cheney on Sunday on his social media platform, reposting articles making claims that the Jan. 6 committee suppressed evidence during their investigation, which members of the panel have denied.

Cheney responded bluntly to Trump's threats.

"Lying in all caps doesn't make it true, Donald," she posted on X. "You know you and your lawyers have long had the evidence."

