Teens as young as 14 steal several cases of beer and threaten Dollar Store employee, HPD says

In the raw footage above from Houston police, the suspects try to get away so fast that one of them trips over himself and briefly loses a shoe.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the teens they say were seen on surveillance video stealing cases of beer from a Dollar Store earlier in November.

Authorities say the suspects, believed to be between the ages of 14 and 17, also threatened a store employee.

The theft happened at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the store in the 10800 block of Beechnut.

According to police, the teens filled a shopping cart with several cases of beer, then walked out without paying for them.

An employee saw what happened and tried to stop the suspects, but when one of them said that he had a gun, the employee backed off.

The video shows the suspects leaving out of the front entrance, one of them pushing the cart so quickly that they hit the red column outside of the doors.

Another suspect trips and falls while running away, briefly losing a shoe.

Police did not have any specific descriptions of the teens, only saying that the group included four males and one female, ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old.

If you have any information, you're asked to report it directly to Crime Stoppers of Houston, and information leading to charges or arrests may also result in cash reward up to $5,000.

Only tips reported directly to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous or be considered for a cash reward.

You can report tips by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.