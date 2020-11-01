Dogs survives being hit by multiple cars on Gulf Freeway

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog survived being hit by several cars on the Gulf Freeway Thursday after a woman stopped to help, according to the League City Animal Shelter.

Video shows cars on the freeway trying to avoid hitting the young German Shepherd mix nicknamed 'Scout', during rush hour.


Kaitlin Airola of Pearland said she was headed home when she saw the crash happen in front of her. She said she then saw the dog hopping down the left lane of the freeway, only to get hit by another vehicle.

Airola and others stopped to help the injured pup that had fractured his left rear leg in multiple places. She took him to the League City Animal Shelter for immediate surgery.

Jasmine O'Keefe, the animal services manager at the shelter, said they were working with a nonprofit volunteer support group to raise the $5,000 needed for surgery.

Donations will be accepted in the link found on the League City Pets Alive Facebook page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
league cityshelterpetsdogsurgeryanimalsaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Good Samaritans rescue 2 from fiery rideshare crash
Weak front on the way, rain chances scarce in the 10 day
Mom of 11-year-old murder victim has a message for suspects
Biden cancels Texas events after "Trump Train" incident
Here's a recap of the news for Sunday, Nov. 1
The Woodlands man infected with West Nile virus dies
Teenager thrown from Porsche in Cinco Ranch crash
Show More
Sugar Land Holiday Lights event to return to Constellation Field
Pan de Muerto is truly food for the soul
Katy family steps out in hopes of finding daughter's diabetes cure
Biden camp cancels events after "Trump Train" surrounds campaign bus
Fallen HPD sergeant laid to rest in north Texas
More TOP STORIES News