Dogs survives being hit by multiple cars on Gulf Freeway

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A dog survived being hit by several cars on the Gulf Freeway Thursday after a woman stopped to help, according to the League City Animal Shelter.
Video shows cars on the freeway trying to avoid hitting the young German Shepherd mix nicknamed 'Scout', during rush hour.
Kaitlin Airola of Pearland said she was headed home when she saw the crash happen in front of her. She said she then saw the dog hopping down the left lane of the freeway, only to get hit by another vehicle.
Airola and others stopped to help the injured pup that had fractured his left rear leg in multiple places. She took him to the League City Animal Shelter for immediate surgery.
Jasmine O'Keefe, the animal services manager at the shelter, said they were working with a nonprofit volunteer support group to raise the $5,000 needed for surgery.
Donations will be accepted in the link found on the League City Pets Alive Facebook page.
