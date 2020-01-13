Dog saves man from being a potential 'jugging' victim

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- 55-year-old Jose Hernandez went to his neighborhood bank Friday afternoon and made a withdrawal. A few minutes later, he was robbed outside the gate to his northeast Houston home.

Hernandez didn't see the man approaching him on the sidewalk, or the car that had followed him home from the bank. A neighbor's security camera recorded what happened next.

"A guy came up behind me, and said 'Control your dog.'"

Ace is a small dog that belongs to a neighbor, but with a strong protective instinct, and a nose for people with bad intentions.

"Then he said, 'Give me the money,'" Hernandez said.

When he refused, he was pushed into a drainage ditch.

"He ripped my shirt and took an envelope with some money."

Ace literally stayed on the robbers heels. "He wouldn't let go of his pants leg."

Hernandez tried to put up a fight, which was difficult because a car accident years ago left him with a weak leg and arm.

He was able to prevent most of his money from being taken, because it was in his back pocket.

But since he was lying on his back in the ditch, the robber couldn't get it.

The robbery is known as 'jugging', which is when a bank customer withdraws money and is targeted, with a lookout inside the bank. An accomplice then follows the intended victim waiting in a vehicle.

The robber is told who to follow and what kind of car they're driving.

"I'm fine, I wasn't hurt, and I still have most of the money," Hernandez said.

He vows to be more cautious in the future.

The real hero, he says is Ace. "He helped scare him away, and he helped save me," he said, petting the small terrier mix.

Ace will be getting extra treats tonight.

