3 Fort Bend Co. residents arrested after unattended dog dies by hanging on wire tie-off

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Fort Bend County residents accused of animal cruelty were arrested on July 10 after authorities say a dog was found dead, hanged by a wire cable.

According to court documents, Juan Javier Lopez, Maria DeJesus Lopez, and Alejandro Lopez "intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly confined an animal, namely a dog, in a cruel manner by tying the dog with wire cable and not checking on the dog for more than 24 hours, causing the dog to become suspended by the cable, and resulting in the dog's death."

A graphic photo released by Fort Bend County Precinct 3 shows the dog hanging in the yard.

Precinct 3 deputies responded to a call after a utility worker in the area saw the dog dangling from a tree.

By the time they arrived, deputies say the dog had died.

No other animals were found during the arrest.

All three suspects were charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal, and are expected to appear in court in November.

