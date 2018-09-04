Dog bites suspect who tried to kidnap 11-year-old girl in Pasadena

Police say a girl was out with her dog when a man tried to kidnap her.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Pasadena police are investigating after they say a man tried to kidnap an 11-year-old girl who was out with her dog.

This happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Willow Oak Townhome Complex.

Officials tell Eyewitness News the girl was at the complex with her dog when a man came up to them, tried to grab the girl by her arm and take her.

Police say the dog, named Ray, then bit the suspect on the leg. The man drove off in his vehicle.

The girl's family shared surveillance photos of a man in what appears to be a dark grey SUV.

Authorities are working to confirm if that is the suspect, who is still on the loose.
