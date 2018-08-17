Shafeeq Sheikh sentenced to 10 years' probation for raping female patient at Ben Taub Hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A doctor who formerly worked at Ben Taub Hospital was sentenced to only 10 years' probation after his conviction this week for raping a female patient.

Jurors returned a guilty verdict Thursday for Shafeeq Sheikh in his sexual assault trial. According to the Harris County District Attorney's office, Sheikh was sentenced only to probation.

Sheikh was arrested in October 2015 after a nearly two-year investigation into the assault that happened at Ben Taub back in November 2013.

According to court documents, the victim was admitted to the hospital and, during the overnight hours, a person entered her room on three different occasions and sexually assaulted her. The patient was heavily sedated, according to the investigation.

She also told police she tried to call for help but was unsuccessful. It was determined the next morning that the call button had been unplugged.

According to court records, cameras inside the hospital showed Sheikh near the victim's room, using his hospital identification card to gain access.

After a DNA test and nearly two years of collecting evidence, detectives made the arrest.

Sheikh was terminated from Ben Taub in 2014, and his Texas medical license was later suspended.

