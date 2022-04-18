entertainment

Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55 after 4-month battle with COVID-19

The record executive, whose real name was Keith Grayson, passed away Sunday evening.
EMBED <>More Videos

Hip hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay dies at 55

NEW YORK CITY -- Hip-hop pioneer DJ Kay Slay has died at 55 after a four-month battle with COVID-19, Hot 97 and his family confirmed Monday.

The record executive, whose real name was Keith Grayson, passed away Sunday evening.

"Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay," his family said in a statement. "A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations. In memory of DJ Kay Slay, our family wishes to thank all of his friends, fans, and supporters for their prayers and well wishes during this difficult time. We ask that you respect our privacy as we grieve this tragic loss."

Grayson also worked as disc jockey.



"Hot 97 is shocked and saddened by the loss of our beloved DJ Kay Slay," Hot 97 said in a statement. "We cherish the many memories created through the 20-plus years he dedicated to the 'Drama Hour.' A cultural icon, Kay Slay was more than just a DJ, to us he was family and a vital part of what made Hot 97 the successful station it is today. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans worldwide and we will always and forever celebrate The Drama King's legacy."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew yorkmusic newsnationalhip hopcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemicfamous deathcoronavirus deathsentertainmentnew yorkradiocelebrity deathsmusicfamous deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty in groping case
Jussie Smollettt releases new song, 'Thank You God'
Britney Spears announces she's pregnant
Will Smith gets 10-year Oscars ban over Chris Rock slap
TOP STORIES
Man charged in deadly crash after chase set to appear in court today
Woman's body found by people fishing in creek, Harris Co. deputies say
HPD seeks person of interest after man in wheelchair shot and killed
Big announcement coming today on Houston Juneteenth celebration
Weak front brings in slightly cooler and drier air Monday
Pilot meets cops who pulled him from plane wreckage on railroad tracks
Fmr. students wonder if their brain tumors are linked to NJ school
Show More
Astros reporter shares how she hit home run in male-dominated industry
Several injured after major crash in east Harris County
FL rejects new math books, citing critical race theory among reasons
Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorite Mexican Pizza
Wrong-way driver in hospital after fiery crash on SH-288
More TOP STORIES News