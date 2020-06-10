Harris County DA to drop charges against more than 600 Houston protesters

BREAKING: DA sources say @HarrisCountyDAO dropping charges against 600+ demonstrators arrested in Houston protests. @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/01ECfmGElz— Ted Oberg (@TedABC13) June 10, 2020
Over the past few weeks, demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Houston to protest the death of Floyd and police brutality.
On the weekend of May 29, 412 protesters were arrested, according to city officials.
"On Friday, I think we had 20 people from outside of the city that were arrested," Acevedo told 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg between planning meetings. "Word to the wise, Houston is strong. Houston is tough and Houston from the Third Ward to the Fifth Ward, North, South, East and West - we're a no nonsense city. Our people here ... this melting pot of people will stand up for Houston."
On June 2, more than 200 protesters were arrested after the peaceful march for Floyd when they jumped the fence at a vacant lot off Jackson and Saint Joseph Parkway and refused to leave.
The arrests were made after officers reportedly gave several orders to clear the streets but those who refused to do so were taken into custody.
In total, Houston police stated they made over 200 arrests after the march when people became, "engaged in criminal conduct, including throwing rocks and bottles at police officers."
Protests were spurred by Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Video captured from a bystander shows an officer holding his knee on Floyd's neck as he cries that he can't breathe, and eventually stops moving.
Following his death, Black Lives Matter protests have taken place across the U.S. and in Houston, where Floyd grew up.
The DA's office said the charges against violent protesters will stand.
The video above is from a previous post.