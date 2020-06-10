Society

Harris County DA to drop charges against more than 600 Houston protesters

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Just hours after George Floyd's funeral service in Houston, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said it's dropping charges against more than 600 protesters in Houston.



Over the past few weeks, demonstrators took to the streets of downtown Houston to protest the death of Floyd and police brutality.

On the weekend of May 29, 412 protesters were arrested, according to city officials.

"On Friday, I think we had 20 people from outside of the city that were arrested," Acevedo told 13 Investigates' Ted Oberg between planning meetings. "Word to the wise, Houston is strong. Houston is tough and Houston from the Third Ward to the Fifth Ward, North, South, East and West - we're a no nonsense city. Our people here ... this melting pot of people will stand up for Houston."

On June 2, more than 200 protesters were arrested after the peaceful march for Floyd when they jumped the fence at a vacant lot off Jackson and Saint Joseph Parkway and refused to leave.

The arrests were made after officers reportedly gave several orders to clear the streets but those who refused to do so were taken into custody.

In total, Houston police stated they made over 200 arrests after the march when people became, "engaged in criminal conduct, including throwing rocks and bottles at police officers."

Protests were spurred by Floyd's death on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Video captured from a bystander shows an officer holding his knee on Floyd's neck as he cries that he can't breathe, and eventually stops moving.

Following his death, Black Lives Matter protests have taken place across the U.S. and in Houston, where Floyd grew up.

The DA's office said the charges against violent protesters will stand.

The video above is from a previous post.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonprotestgeorge floyd
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
George Floyd was laid to rest after emotional service
How Houston showed up for George Floyd
Here's where we are on COVID-19 fight, according to doctors
WHO clarifies remarks on asymptomatic spread of coronavirus
Somerville votes against hiring former deputy
Spirit Airlines starts flights out of Houston
Remains found in search for kids at center of months-long mystery: Police
Show More
2 people found dead during welfare check for mom
Mayor Turner to sign executive order banning use of chokeholds
TSU offers George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter a full scholarship
Houston may soon be home to George Floyd sports center
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
More TOP STORIES News