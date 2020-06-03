George Floyd

More than 200 arrests made after peaceful Houston march for George Floyd

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several protesters were arrested after the peaceful march for George Floyd when they jumped the fence at a vacant lot off Jackson and Saint Joseph Parkway and refused to leave.

ABC13's Skyeye captured a part of the moment as police closed in on the protesters Tuesday night.

The arrests were made after officers reportedly gave several orders to clear the streets but those who refused to do so were taken into custody.

In total, Houston police stated they made over 200 arrests overnight after the march when people became, "engaged in criminal conduct, including throwing rocks and bottles at police officers."



"Hands off my officers, hands off our property. I understand we're hurting, we're hurting as a police department. You see the men and women out here, they signed up to save lives," Houston police's Asst. Chief Troy Finner said.

About 60,000 people flooded the streets of downtown Houston to march in unity and show their passion to honor Floyd.

Floyd's family led the way to city hall, with Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth by their side.

"The goal right now is to get all four of those officers, anyone who had anything to do with the wrongdoing held accountable. That is the main mission right now," Trae Tha Truth told ABC13.

But despite the amount of arrests made, police say that it was an extremely low number considering the thousands who marched peacefully.



