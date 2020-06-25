Parents of Sante Fe shooting survivor file new lawsuit

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- The website that sold ammunition to the accused Santa Fe High School shooter is now facing a second lawsuit.The lawsuit came from one of the 13 injured survivors.Chase Yarbrough was a junior at Santa Fe High School, when he was gunned down in an art classroom.His attorney told ABC13 he was part of a group of students who hid in a supply closet.Many of the students who hid with him died next to him.Yarbrough and his family have remained extremely private until filing this suit."To this day, there's a lot of things going on with them mentally and physically, especially Chase. He still has pieces of ammunition lodged in his body," said Lewis Chandler, the attorney representing Chase and his parents in the civil suit."Chandler said the teen was hit six times.Bullet fragments remain in his head, hand, arm and inside his heart.One of the few pictures the family has released publicly captures a visit from JJ Watt to their home during Chase's recovery.Watt covered funeral expenses for the eight students and two teachers who died.The Yarbrough's filed a nearly 40-page suit accusing the website, LuckyGunner.com, of illegally supplying accused shooter Dimitrios Pagourtzis with the bullets he used."Luckygunner Defendants intentionally designed their website and shipping protocols to avoid verifying the age of the vast majority of its customers," the lawsuit read.Under federal law you must be at least 18 years old to buy shot gun ammo and 21 years old to buy hand gun ammo.The suit alleges Pagourtzis was 17 at the time, and bought both using a gift card online."Just this easy access to ammunition. Check a few boxes give them your gift card and away you go. And all the sudden, you open your door when the doorbell rings and there's a box of ammunition for ya! I mean, it's not a good system," said Chandler.They're also suing Red Stag Fulfillment, the company who shipped the order not requiring an adult signature for delivery.Pagourtzis's parents are also defendants on the suit.The Yarbrough's claim Antonio Pagourtzis and his wife, Rose Marie Kosmetatos, were negligent in storing the weapons their son used in the shooting and that they ignored warning signs."They want to make sure that nobody else suffers what they suffered, and they're fortunate, their child is alive," said Chandler.This suit was filed in Galveston County court but was removed to the Southern District of Texas Federal court.We've reached out to the defense attorney's representing the Luckygunner.com and Red Stag Fulfillment.They have not responded to requests for a statement on this new civil suit.