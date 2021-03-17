Deshaun Watson responds to reported lawsuit by Tony Buzbee

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is responding to a reported lawsuit by high profile Houston attorney Tony Buzbee.Watson posted a message on his social media platforms."As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff's lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff's lawyer claims this isn't about money, but before filing the suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me - it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."Watson is referring to a post from Buzbee, which read:"I am extremely proud to represent those who have no perceived power against those who have PERCEIVED power. Things are changing in this country, in this great state, and in this great city. And I feel like it's for the better, for all of us! Today we filed suit against Deshaun Watson. Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don't think so! All people are equal, and all deserve dignity and respect. My dad was a butcher. My mother drove my school bus and worked in the snack bar. Knowing what I know now: My momma had more dignity in her pinky finger than most executives or coaches or politicians or famous athletes have in their whole bodies! This case we just filed against Watson isn't about money-it's about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped, NOW! Stay tuned for details. LET ME SAY THIS. I'm a Marine. I'm not easily intimidated. If you have info or have been part of this, contact my office: txattorneys.com."ABC13 could not find any court documents online. However, we have reached out to both sides, and are working to get a copy of the lawsuit.