Deputies injured in shootout that started after man shot at wife's Amazon Alexa smart speaker

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. -- Two Pasco County Sheriff's deputies were injured early Saturday morning in a gun battle that started after a man got angry and shot at his wife's Amazon Alexa smart speaker.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco says it all started around 1 a.m.

62-year-old Terrance Peterson allegedly got into a fight with his wife, which was the usual, according to their daughter. However, this fight was different--and it resulted in the daughter calling 911.

Officials say Peterson became angered and ended up shooting a gun at her Amazon Alexa smart speaker.

"I've been living here since 2002 and haven't seen anything like this go on," said neighbor Linda Domagala. "It's really sad."

When deputies arrived after the 911 call, they discovered that Peterson had a handgun and a rifle, so they had no choice but to go inside. A gun battle then ensued.

Nocco says Peterson shot at them from the back bedroom of the house. One of the bullets went through a deputy's leg and hit a major artery.

Another officer was grazed by a bullet.

Bullets were even said to have gone through walls and into other people's homes.

"I can't imagine going through something like that. That must have been just too close for comfort," Domagala said.

Peterson was shot by deputies in the head and rushed to the hospital.

The Sheriff says doctors believe the deputy who was shot in the artery will survive.

No details on the condition of Peterson were immediately available.
