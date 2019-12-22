Deputy killed while trying to avoid hitting colleague: Sheriff's office

COLDSPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A San Jacinto County deputy has died in a crash that happened when he tried to avoid hitting a colleague, authorities said.The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office said Bryan Pfluger was killed Saturday in the crash that happened on Highway 150 near Hill Road just after around 8 p.m.Pfluger in one patrol vehicle and another deputy in another vehicle were both responding to a call at the time of the crash, the sheriff's office said.One deputy turned on Hill Road from Highway 150 and took a right, while the other vehicle tried to avoid the crash.The deputies collided, ejecting Pfluger.Pfluger was transported to a hospital, where he died. The other deputy wasn't seriously injured.The sheriff's office said Pfluger has worked at the small department for four years.In 2018, the deputy received a commendation for purchasing wood for a senior citizen.Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.