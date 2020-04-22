Man keeping watch over neighbor's home shot to death by deputy in Missouri City

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A neighbor keeping watch over a home that had been previously burglarized has died after confronting a Harris County deputy Wednesday morning in northeast Missouri City, authorities said.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 15100 block of East Ritter Circle in the Fondren Park neighborhood.



The man approached the deputy, who was in an unmarked vehicle, and used his cell phone as a flashlight to look into the vehicle, authorities said. When the deputy rolled down the window, the man raised what appeared to be a pistol.

The deputy fired two shots and struck the man, who stumbled away before collapsing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force on an unrelated search for a capital murder suspect from Dallas County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The weapon involved turned out not to be a firearm. It may have been a BB gun, authorities said.

The deputy wasn't hurt.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouri cityofficer involved shootinggun violenceshootingdeputy involved shootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News