Deputy accused of helping bikini wearing girlfriend avoid arrest in alleged drunk driving crash: DPS

By
A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of hindering an investigation involving his girlfriend, who was wearing only a bikini when she crashed her truck into a pole last month.

Travis Tanner Fullbright, 29, was arrested on Aug. 9, almost three weeks after a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, drove off CR 6026 in Eastgate near Crosby, and right into a utility pole, toppling it.

Tuesday night, the damaged pole still sat along the road. A new one had been erected.

Residents tell ABC13, the driver, in a mismatched bikini at 7:15 a.m. on July 20, was yelling on the phone after the crash.

About 20 minutes later, they say Fullbright picked her up and left.

"Nobody likes talking about arresting police. It's a shame, but he knows the law," said DPS Sgt. Erik Burse.

Fullbright is accused of hindering the investigation and helping the driver so that she could avoid possible arrest. Investigators believe she may have been drunk, but they'll never know.

No one answered at Fullbright's home in Crosby. He is out of jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

A spokesman with the Harris County Sheriff's Office says Fullbright has been demoted to civilian status, and is taking reports over phone as the Liberty County case is investigated.

Follow Jessica Willey on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crosbyharris countydrunk drivingharris county sheriffs officecrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Texans player accused of trespassing in woman's home
Homeless man on I-10 with giant sign seeking 'better things'
Houston youth pastor accused of sexual contact with minor
Woman burned when vape pen explodes in her hands
Accused Spring Walmart groper arrested in Port Aransas
Sign language interpreter said rapper challenged her in video
Vandals smash car windows at apartment complex
Show More
Texas A&M-commit's season in jeopardy after transfer denied
Mom of 5 surprised on live TV with much-needed vehicle
Lawyer once accused of hiring hitman back in the spotlight
The twists and turns of Jeffrey Stern's legal problems
New laws in Texas that will go into effect on Sept. 1
More TOP STORIES News