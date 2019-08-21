Deputy accused of helping bikini wearing girlfriend avoid arrest in alleged drunk driving crash: DPS

A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of hindering an investigation involving his girlfriend, who was wearing only a bikini when she crashed her truck into a pole last month.Travis Tanner Fullbright, 29, was arrested on Aug. 9, almost three weeks after a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, drove off CR 6026 in Eastgate near Crosby, and right into a utility pole, toppling it.Tuesday night, the damaged pole still sat along the road. A new one had been erected.Residents tell ABC13, the driver, in a mismatched bikini at 7:15 a.m. on July 20, was yelling on the phone after the crash.About 20 minutes later, they say Fullbright picked her up and left."Nobody likes talking about arresting police. It's a shame, but he knows the law," said DPS Sgt. Erik Burse.Fullbright is accused of hindering the investigation and helping the driver so that she could avoid possible arrest. Investigators believe she may have been drunk, but they'll never know.No one answered at Fullbright's home in Crosby. He is out of jail on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.A spokesman with the Harris County Sheriff's Office says Fullbright has been demoted to civilian status, and is taking reports over phone as the Liberty County case is investigated.