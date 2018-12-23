MISSING MAN

Harris Co. Pct. 1 deputies search for missing man

Deputies in search of insulin-dependent missing man

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are searching for a man they say was last seen leaving the Sam Houston Hotel on Dec. 19.

According to deputies, Chris Snellings, 52, was last seen on foot at 1117 Prairie on Wednesday. His family, who lives out of state, has not been able to contact him.

Snellings is believed to be at risk, because he is insulin dependent.

Snellings is described as being 5'7" and 165 lbs. with light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, dark blue sweater, blue jeans, and sneakers.

If you have any information on where Snellings is, please contact Pct. 1 deputies at (713) 755-7628.
