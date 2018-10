EMBED >More News Videos Learn what to look for to avoid the devices that want to steal your personal information

Check your credit card statements because a gas pump skimmer was found at a gas station in Cypress.The skimmer was discovered Tuesday at the Chevron on Telge and Grant Road.Authorities were alerted after someone made a complaint about the number seven pump.Harris County Sheriff's deputies removed the skimmer, but they are not sure how long it may have been there.