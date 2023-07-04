Dickinson man's murder still unsolved a month after disappearance, body found

DICKINSON, Texas (KTRK) -- A grieving family has spent the last month searching for answers in the death of a 29-year-old man.

On June 1, the Dickinson Police Department found DeMarcus George's body less than a mile away from his apartment two days after his mother reported him missing on May 30.

Only a small field and an abandoned apartment complex separate where George lived from where he may have died.

"I just felt his spirit here," Yulonda George, DeMarcus' mother, said.

Dickinson police found the 29-year-old's body with a gunshot wound near Borden's Gully off Tanglewood.

His mother reported him missing when she hadn't heard from him and he didn't show up to work.

"Something in my spirit just shook."

