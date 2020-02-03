Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Deer tackles man in McDonald's parking lot outside Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Surveillance video caught the moment a deer plowed over a man in the parking lot of a McDonald's just outside Charlotte.

"It was absolutely nuts," Ken Worthy told WSOC.

Worthy said he and his wife were leaving the McDonald's in Locust, North Carolina, when the deer came out of nowhere and tackled him.

It happened in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday.

Despite the initial shock, Worthy is thankful the deer hit him instead of someone else.

"It wasn't my wife. It wasn't kids in the parking lot. It could have been worse. We're very blessed," Worthy said.

He was not injured. In fact, he says he even managed to salvage his Diet Coke.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscharlottedeersurveillancecaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News