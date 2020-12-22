18-year-old accidentally shoots sister to death in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are responding to a horrible scene in north Houston where an 18-year-old man accidentally shot and killed his sister, police say.

Officers from the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Wellington Street around 1 p.m.

During a news briefing, officers said the 18-year-old man was showing his 19-year-old sister his new gun when the gun went off and hit the sister in the neck.

The 19-year-old was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers said there was an older sibling in the home during the shooting who tried to administer CPR and called 911.

"It's a tragic situation for the entire family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them," HPD Sgt. Matthew Brady said.

Family members said the 19-year-old who was killed was a junior at Syracuse University in New York. She was reportedly home for the semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
