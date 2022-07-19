Search is on for 3 of 7 pit bulls that killed 71-year-old man in Fresno area, deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have a warning for people in Fresno after a dog fatally attacked a 71-year-old man who was walking to the store Monday.Sheriff Eric Fagan said the man who died was attacked by seven pit bulls. Four of those dogs are now in custody, but three remain on the loose, and for that reason officials are urging everyone in Fresno to be on guard and take extra precautions.The attack happened on July 18 in the 4300 block of Mark Terrance Lane, according to deputies."A gentleman was walking to the store when he was attacked by several vicious dogs. He was life flighted to Memorial Hermann hospital where he was pronounced dead. I'm here to warn the residents in the Fresno area," said Fagan.The 71-year-old who died was not confronting the dogs in any way, deputies said.If the owners are found, they could face criminal charges."If you have a dangerous dog, it is your responsibility to keep your dog secure, to keep the members in the community safe. I can tell you, as the district attorney, if you fail to do that, you will be held accountable, and right now my office is considering charges against those who may be responsible for this attack," said Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton.In 2005, a law was created to charge dog owners with a second degree felony.The search continues for the other three dogs and their owners.