dog attack

Search is on for 3 of 7 pit bulls that killed 71-year-old man in Fresno area, deputies say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pack of pit bulls kill 71-year-old man in Fort Bend Co., sheriff says

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have a warning for people in Fresno after a dog fatally attacked a 71-year-old man who was walking to the store Monday.

Sheriff Eric Fagan said the man who died was attacked by seven pit bulls. Four of those dogs are now in custody, but three remain on the loose, and for that reason officials are urging everyone in Fresno to be on guard and take extra precautions.

The attack happened on July 18 in the 4300 block of Mark Terrance Lane, according to deputies.

"A gentleman was walking to the store when he was attacked by several vicious dogs. He was life flighted to Memorial Hermann hospital where he was pronounced dead. I'm here to warn the residents in the Fresno area," said Fagan.

The 71-year-old who died was not confronting the dogs in any way, deputies said.

If the owners are found, they could face criminal charges.

"If you have a dangerous dog, it is your responsibility to keep your dog secure, to keep the members in the community safe. I can tell you, as the district attorney, if you fail to do that, you will be held accountable, and right now my office is considering charges against those who may be responsible for this attack," said Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton.

In 2005, a law was created to charge dog owners with a second degree felony.

The search continues for the other three dogs and their owners.

SEE RELATED STORY: Dog owner charged in deadly northeast Harris County dog attack

SEE ALSO: Mother of 4-year-old killed in dog attack speaks out

For more on this story, follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort bend countycrimeattackdog attackfort bend county sheriff's officedogfresnoman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DOG ATTACK
Man sues Baytown Police after suffering severe injuries by K9 officer
Dog owner charged in deadly northeast Harris County dog attack
Dog attack victim, whose legs were amputated, dies from injuries
Dog attack victim, whose legs were amputated, dies from injuries
TOP STORIES
Murder suspect caught after 100 mph chase through Houston ends in Katy
Child taken to hospital after potential drowning in Humble area
Texans running back charged with burglary, records show
How to know the difference between power outage and rolling blackouts
New video shows teens attacking man and stealing his car in W. Houston
Triple-digit heat is here to stay for the next 7-10 days
Wildfire near Glen Rose burning more than 1,500 acres, officials say
Show More
Black Kingwood family sent hate-filled notes, including 'last warning'
Uvalde community members say they want former CISD police chief fired
Some Texans with smart thermostats may have no choice but to conserve
Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty in Parkland shooter trial
Mega Millions jackpot at $530M for winning numbers drawing tonight
More TOP STORIES News