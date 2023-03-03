Authorities say one of the drivers ran a red light, causing a crash between three vehicles.

Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed 1 near Magnolia, authorities say

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- A driver is in custody following a deadly crash just east of Magnolia, where investigators believe alcohol was a factor.

It happened at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday at FM 1488 and Community Road.

According to authorities, a driver ran a stop sign and caused a collision between two other vehicles.

Someone in a Honda SUV was heading down Community Road, while drivers in an Infiniti SUV and a GMC truck were on FM 1488.

The man in the truck was killed. The Infiniti's driver was taken to the hospital to be treated.

The driver of the Honda is believed to be at fault and was taken into custody on suspicion of DWI, officials said. That driver was not hurt.