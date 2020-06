Deputies are on the scene of a crash on Kuykendahl at Spring Cypress. Preliminary reports say a vehicle crashed into a business and 2 people have died. Life Flight has been called. #hounews pic.twitter.com/t5ImmLHuvb — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) June 24, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people are dead following a crash in north Harris County, according the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Deputies responded to the deadly crash on Kuykendahl near Spring Cypress around 5 p.m.Deputies said a vehicle crashed into a business and two people were killed. A third person was transported to the hospital by Life Flight.