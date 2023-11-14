La Porte police investigating after 2 pickup truck drivers killed in crash along Spencer Hwy

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two drivers were killed in a major crash involving two pickup trucks in La Porte on Monday night, according to police.

La Porte Police Department officers responded to the deadly wreck in the 11400 block of Spencer Highway just before 10 p.m.

Authorities said a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driver was speeding with no headlights when the truck collided with a 2013 Toyota Tacoma.

Both drivers reportedly died at the scene. No other occupants were inside the vehicles, the department said.

The drivers' identities are being withheld to allow officers to notify family members.

ABC13 cameras captured at least one of the trucks flipped over in the crash.

A full investigation into the deadly incident is underway.