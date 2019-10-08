Deadliest serial killer in U.S. history linked to Houston woman's murder

It's believed the victim, a black female, was between 25-28 years old.
According to the FBI, Little confessed to killing her either between 1976 and 1979 or as late as 1993.
Since the confession about the Houston woman, Little, 79, has continued to talk.
The FBI announced Sunday, Little is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.
Little has confessed to 93 murders between 1970 and 2005 across the country, the FBI said.
Close to 50 confessions have been verified, with several more pending. Investigators believe "all of his confessions are credible."
Now, the FBI needs help identifying the rest of his victims. The agency released five sketches of unknown women, most of whom he strangled.
"For many years, Samuel Little believed he would not be caught because he thought no one was accounting for his victims," said ViCAP Crime Analyst Christie Palazzolo. "Even though he is already in prison, the FBI believes it is important to seek justice for each victim to close every case possible."
Little has been convicted of at least eight murders and is serving several life sentences in a California prison.
Little, who also went by the name Samuel McDowell, targeted vulnerable women who were often involved in prostitution and addicted to drugs, authorities have said.
Many of his victims' deaths were originally ruled overdoses or attributed to accidental or undetermined causes. Some bodies were never found. Once a competitive boxer, Little usually stunned or knocked out his victims with powerful punches before he strangled them while masturbating.
Ted Bundy confessed to 30 homicides from about 1974 to 1978. John Wayne Gacy killed at least 33 boys and young men in the 1970s.
Arguably one of the deadliest serial killers globally was an English general practitioner named Harold Shipman, who an investigative panel determined was responsible for the deaths of 250 people. He was convicted in 2000 in the deaths of 15.
If you have any information linked to Little's confessions, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
To see Little's sketches and to read detailed descriptions of the unnamed women he's confessed to killing and the stories about how he met them, visit the FBI's website.
