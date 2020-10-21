Multiple suspects behind shooting at rap showcase that killed 3, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three men died and one teen is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night at a club in Midtown, police said.It happened around 9:40 p.m. at DD's Sky Bar, located at 2117 Chenevert St.Police said there was a fight on the second floor of the club, where at least two people pulled out guns and shot into the crowd.The club was packed for a rap showcase "mic check" show, involving DJs, singers and producers. The crowd on hand would then judge the performances.When officers arrived, they found four men who had been shot. Three of them died at the scene.In an update issued by police on Wednesday afternoon, the three men were identified as 19-year-old Jailyn Bernard Page, 21-year-old Bryce Lee Goddard and 22-year-old Christopher Donshae Jackson.The fourth victim, 17-year-old Sir John Mitchell, remains in the hospital in critical condition. He is expected to survive.A man named 07 Finesse spoke with Eyewitness News shortly after the shooting and said he heard shots right before he was set to perform."Seven to 10 gunshots," he explained. "So we all started ducking down. After the gunshots stopped, we all got up, and I just seen dead bodies just on the ground. I stared one right in the face. Scariest stuff I've ever seen in my life."Police believe there were at least two shooters, but so far, no arrests have been made.The suspects are being described as two Black males.Officials are checking surveillance video as part of their on-going investigation.