community strong

Famous former radio personality goes bald to raise money for Houston Food Bank

By
HOUSTON, TX (KTRK) -- This is the first time Dayna Steele has ever shaved her head.

Her husband probably wasn't her first stylist choice, but, not much about our time feels normal.

"Now more than ever they need us," explained Steele, who is a well-known media personality in the Houston area.

She's shaving her head to raise money for the Houston Food Bank.

With so many out of work and out of school, the demand is higher than it was after Hurricane Harvey.

"We're distributing 750-thousand pounds on average a day when normally we distribute 480-thousand pounds," explained Amy Ragan, the chief development officer of the Houston Food Bank.

Before shaving her head, Steele had already raised about $2500 for the food bank.

And, since shaving her head, the donations have kept coming in.

If you'd like to donate in Dayna's name, text DAYNA to 41444.

ABC13 is also participating! You can text ABC13 to 41444 to donate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonfoodcommunity strongcoronavirusfood bankhungernonprofitfeel goodcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY STRONG
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
How H-E-B is helping the Houston restaurant industry
Kingwood boxing gym takes classes online
Toilet paper, steak delivered by restaurant to hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Texas ranks low in testing availability among other states
Show More
Study says unemployment benefits in Texas could run out soon
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Experts say supply shortages could continue into next year
Motorcyclist killed in possible street racing crash in NE Harris Co.
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
More TOP STORIES News