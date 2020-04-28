dave wards houston

ABC13's Dave Ward remains hospitalized but his condition is improving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thank you for your prayers, well wishes and positive thoughts! ABC13 Anchor Emeritus Dave Ward is on the road to recovery.

Dave was hospitalized last week with a serious infection, just weeks after his wife's battle with double pneumonia believed to be related to COVID-19. Just as Dave asked for viewers then to join in praying for Laura's swift recovery, she asked the same for him.

"Dave loves Houston, and the beautiful thing is, you love Dave back," said Laura Ward. "He never asked you for anything until two weeks ago, when he requested prayers on my behalf. Now it is my turn, hopefully with your help, to return the favor. Please join me and Dave's Channel 13 family in praying him back to good health."

After the weekend, Dave's condition is improving and doctors believe he will make a full recovery.

Dave remains in the hospital, but expected to get out of ICU soon. He and his wife Laura want everyone to know how much the love and support has meant to them and to Dave's recovery.

Doctors do not believe he has COVID-19. Dave has shown no symptoms of COVID-19, but as part of his treatment he has been tested, and the test came back negative.

If you would like to leave your messages for Dave, please comment on the Facebook link below.



Earlier this month, Laura was hospitalized for about two weeks before returning home.

"She's upstairs resting and I'm down here with my mask," said Dave during a FaceTime interview at the time. "We are practicing social distancing even here at home."

When Laura was first hospitalized, Dave made a plea he had never done before.

"I've never asked anything of our viewers," said Dave. "But I am asking now for all our viewers to say a prayer for my wife Laura. She really needs it. I've been praying nonstop. She really needs prayers right now. The power of prayer is amazing."

Dave thanked all the Houstonians who prayed for Laura, because he believes that is what got her through it. Dave said he couldn't visit her while she was in ICU or even send her flowers.

"My sweetheart is getting better!" he tweeted. "I can never thank you enough for all the love and messages."


