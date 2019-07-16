Dashcam shows thief steal purse in under 10 seconds in Sugar Land

The dashcam was rolling around 2:30 p.m. on Monday outside the Costco off US-59.
In the video, you can see a small SUV back into a parking space. A man wearing a cap gets out, crouches down and stole a woman's purse from the front seat of the car.
The entire theft took only 10 seconds.
The victim was loading her groceries at the time and never saw him.
The suspect has not been caught.
RELATED:
Dashcam captures chain reaction crash involving 18-wheeler on US-290
Ring video shows stranger poop in Florida man's driveway