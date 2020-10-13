Election Q&A: US House District 2

Responses have been edited for length and clarity.: U.S. representative for District 2: retired lieutenant commander of the Navy SEALs: www.crenshawforcongress.com: Health care. Texans are paying too much for their prescription drugs, which is why I have a bill to hold big pharmaceutical companies accountable. ... Texans want personalized health care, which is why I am introducing a plan that will put patients in control of their health care. ... Texans with preexisting conditions want to ensure that they aren't denied coverage, which is why I support a plan that guarantees ... coverage to those with preexisting conditions.: I have made it a priority to work across the aisle to get things done for our district. That's why I am in the top 10 of the most bipartisan members of Texas' delegation ... I have worked across the aisle to secure flooding relief for our community after hurricanes and ... provide our community with an honest, straightforward voice in Congress. I fought overseas as a Navy SEAL because I believe in ... service above self.: The first thing we can do is re-pen our economy safely. That is why I have pushed back hard against calls for further lockdowns, ... advocated for further relief from Congress to help our small businesses ... and called out U.S. House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi for holding this relief hostage multiple times. We can reopen our economy in a smart manner, and that is the best way to help our community get back on its feet.: Improving flood mitigation and readiness has been a top priority for me, ... and it's something that is critical for Houston. I secured the release of funding for Hurricane Harvey disaster mitigation, championed efforts to address the San Jacinto River mouth bar and led the Texas delegation effort to gain disaster declaration after Tropical Storm Imelda. I offered a bipartisan amendment passed by the House to provide $45 million Hurricane Harvey relief. ...: Lawyer: senior adviser for Beto O'Rourke's U.S. Senate and presidential campaigns: www.simafortx.com: No matter where you go in our district, the issue is health care. And as a breast cancer survivor, this crisis hits close to home. We're in the middle of a pandemic in the nation's least insured state. We need high-quality, affordable and accessible health care now more than ever, but my opponent has twice voted in favor of a lawsuit to gut the Affordable Care Act. In Congress, I'll protect and expand our health care.: As a cancer survivor, a lawyer, an immigrant and a mother of two who has lived in Houston for more than 30 years, I understand the issues at stake for our families in this election, and I'll know how to address them once I get to Congress. I am alive today because of high-quality, affordable health care, and I won't stop fighting until every family in TX-02 has access to the care they deserve.: You can't have a healthy economy without healthy people, and we need politicians who take this crisis seriously enough to help our families recover. Small businesses and middle-class families are struggling to stay afloat right now. We need to ensure they get the interest-free loans and Paycheck Protection Program support they deserve. Unfortunately, big corporate entities took advantage of the program's benefits, and we have to make sure that money gets where it's needed most.: We need to have a serious conversation about improving our existing reservoir system, investing in innovative flood prevention infrastructure and working with both public and private companies to reduce pollution and find solutions for climate change. We've had three 500-year floods in three years, and we can't pretend this isn't happening. We need real solutions, and we need leaders who take climate change seriously so we can safeguard our district, our state and our nation.: supply chain project manager: 13 years leading major infrastructure project execution, large organizational process improvements, cost reductions and streamlined efficiency: www.scheirmanforcongress.com: Jobs! We need to get Americans back to work and do so responsibly. My solutions are to eliminate all taxes on overtime work-rewarding hard work, legalizing marijuana-bringing over 60,000 new sustainable jobs to Texas, and eliminating bureaucratic red tape barriers to entry for creative and innovative Americans to start their own small businesses. We need to make this economy work for everyone.: Americans are sick and tired of partisan bickering in Washington, D.C. I have the benefit of being above it all by offering liberty-oriented, common-sense solutions to the challenges we face. I have no interest in kicking problems down the road to use them for political gain later on. I just want to right wrongs and protect people's rights to live and let live. I support peace, equality and prosperity.: Government shutdowns are killing people's businesses, life savings and prospects for the future. We need to reopen and allow businesses to set their own responsibility standards. Those who act recklessly should be held monetarily liable if they are found to be a hot spot of viral transmission. Americans can adapt with masks and distancing while still going about their lives. Let us be responsible adults.: As the only native Houstonian in the race, this issue hits home. Deeper bayou excavation and retention areas is the best solution for Houston's ever-expanding population growth. New building and neighborhood development should offset construction with either self-provided mitigation strategies or financial contribution to city infrastructure efforts. Houston will no longer tolerate unaccountable developers creating new flood patterns.