Dallas Zoo ramps up security after suspicious death of endangered vulture

The Dallas Zoo has now endured multiple incidents in which its animals have been put in danger. Aside from additional security, the zoo has asked police to investigate a vulture's suspicious death.

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Dallas Zoo increased its security after the death of one of its endangered vultures over the weekend was deemed "unusual."

The staff found the animal dead in the Wild of Africa habitat, and according to the zoo, the death does not appear to be from natural causes.

The Dallas Police Department has been asked to take a look into the matter.

Additional cameras had been implemented throughout the zoo in the past week, and increased security was added overnight.

"The animal care team is heartbroken over this tremendous loss...We will continue to implement and expand our safety and security measures to whatever level necessary to keep our animals and staff safe," the zoo tweeted in part.

Earlier this month, the zoo dealt with another incident which involved a clouded leopard that went missing from its exhibit. It was thankfully found safe on-grounds hours after its disappearance, but an investigation found that the fencing around the leopard's habitat was cut, allowing it to escape.

