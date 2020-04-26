Society

Dallas salon owner risks business license in reopening during stay-home order

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Texas salon owner risks losing her business license after reopening her business Friday despite the stay-at-home order.

Shelley Luther has owned Salon A la Mode for three years.

The city of Dallas wrote her a citation for violating the order but she said she's not paying it.

"I'm not going to shut down so that may be an an issue," said Luther.

What she is worried about is getting her license revoked.

Customers were given masks upon entry and had their temperature taken.

Haircuts and manicures were ongoing with a crowd of people outside supporting her.

"I can't afford to not stay open, and my stylists can't afford to stop working anymore," Luther said. "We're about to lose everything and haven't gotten any help, so I had to make a decision."

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said immediate enforcement is up to local law enforcement, but administrative sanctions and penalties from the state could still happen.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins made the decision to close salons, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, nail salons and barbershops on March 22.

In his executive order, any business in violation can face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $1,000 or jail time not to exceed 180 days.

