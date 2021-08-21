gun violence

Boys steer car to safety after dad shot to death on East Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for the person who opened fire on an SUV on the East Freeway overnight, killing the driver as he drove with his two boys who ended up having to take control of the vehicle.

It happened in the area of I-10 and Federal Road.

The victim and his two boys, ages 6 and 8, were eastbound in the main lanes of the freeway when they heard a loud noise and watched as their father slumped over the steering wheel, according to Houston police.

The boys grabbed the wheel and steered the SUV off the main lanes approximately a mile and onto the feeder road where they came to a stop near Federal Road.

The pair were able to run for help once the vehicle stopped, police said.

Their father, a 29-year-old man, died at the scene.

There was no word on a a description of the shooter or their vehicle.

Police credited the boys for their quick-thinking when it happened and said their actions may have prevented further tragedy on the busy freeway.

"We don't know if it was road rage or if it was someone actually trying to get these individuals," said Lt. R. Willkens with the Houston police department. "So, prayers for their family. The kids are safe right now."

The East Freeway shooting was at least the third violent incident involving gunfire in the city in a 12-hour period. None of the incidents were believed to be related.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the boys' ages.
